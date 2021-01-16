BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- A large police presence is being seen on Pleasant Street in Bristol.
The road was blocked off Saturday morning as police cruisers lined the street.
Specific details of the investigation have not yet been made available.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information is released.
