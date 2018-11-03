Heavy rain on Saturday morning resulted in sewer backup in West Hartford, MDC reports.
MDC representative Kerry Martin told Channel 3 that heavy rain in a short amount of time was responsibility for a sewer surcharge at six homes on Wyndwood Dr, Auburn Rd, Montclair Dr, North Main St and Linbrook Rd.
She said a sewer surcharge takes place when rain water and ground water overload a home’s sewer pipe causing backflow into the basement and street.
Martin said there was no failure of the sewer components.
Three homes on Linbrook Rd. that were minimally damaged in Saturday’s storm were also damaged in last month’s event in which a sewer line ruptured causing sewer to flood basements, Martin said.
The MDC is working with homeowners to adjust and install backwater and check valves to prevent future backups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.