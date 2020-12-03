HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain that looks to change to snow is expected to be the main feature of a coastal storm that will impact the state starting Friday.
An Early Warning Weather Alert was declared by Channel 3 and goes into effect on Friday morning.
After a sunny start, conditions are expected to worsen by Friday afternoon into the evening.
"Rain will develop during the mid to late afternoon," said chief meteorologist Bruce DePrest. "At least it will be another comfortable day with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s."
The raid becomes steadier and heavier by Friday night.
However, DePrest said most of the heavy rain would fall on Saturday.
"Rain will be moderate to heavy at times Saturday, and rainfall totals will range from 1 to 2 inches across much of the state, but locally higher amounts are possible," DePrest said.
As of Thursday's forecast, rain appears to change to snow as colder air wraps around the western side of the storm.
"Rain is expected to mix with then change to snow during the afternoon and evening," DePrest said. "There could be a period of heavy, wet accumulating snow especially in the higher elevations."
our *preliminary* snow forecast for this weekend.... precip starts as rain (heavy at times) before switching over to snow. greatest totals, as of now, should be in the higher elevations. there is still some uncertainty to the track, therefore how much snow could add up pic.twitter.com/e3xcxcLZI2— Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) December 3, 2020
Connecticut could receive 3 to 6 inches of snow, perhaps as much as 4 to 8 inches.
"For now, we are forecasting 1 to 4 inches of snow for the greater Hartford area, and even less snow for coastal communities," DePrest said.
He said that is all subject to change.
"We'll keep you updated," he said.
The wind is also expected to intensify.
Temperatures on Saturday will only be in the upper 30s and 40s, then drop during the afternoon.
The storm should exit by Saturday night.
"Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, but windy and cold," DePrest said. "Highs will range from 38-45. A northwest wind will gust to over 30 mph, and wind chills will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
