HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain could be an issue for the Friday morning commute.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said rain becomes likely as the state approaches the Thursday late evening hours.
"Rain [Friday] could be heavy at times through the morning hours," Dixon said. "Isolated thunder can’t be ruled out."
Temperatures will trend milder and could be close to 60 degrees.
"During the afternoon, rain ends and clearing will get underway from west to east," Dixon said.
In the wake of the storm, the wind is expected to intensify and send cooler air into the state for the weekend.
"For Saturday, we’ll see temps near 50 but it will be windy," Dixon said. "Then Sunday will be a tad cooler, but not as windy, but still breezy. Both days will be dry."
Next week appears to start out seasonable.
However, St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday looks to be showery.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.