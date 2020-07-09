HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The end of the week looks like it's going to be a soaker.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said an area of low pressure near the Carolinas on Thursday morning is expected to bring heavy rain to the state by at least Friday night.
"According to the National Hurricane Center, there is a good chance this system will develop into a tropical or sub-tropical cyclone," Haney said. "No matter what form this system takes, it will come loaded with plenty of tropical moisture."
RELATED: Fay could develop this week into sixth-named storm of hurricane season with impacts along the East Coast
That means there's a potential for flooding.
"However, we don’t know at this point where the heaviest rain will fall," Haney said. "Also, there are some timing issues."
Some guidance models forecast the rain to arrive Friday morning, while other models held the rain off until Friday afternoon.
"If the slower solution is correct, then the heaviest rain will fall late [Friday or Friday] night, and Saturday morning," Haney said.
As of Thursday morning's forecast, Haney expected 1 to 3 inches of rain, with higher amounts in some places.
"For now, we are cautiously optimistic wind won’t become much of a problem," Haney said. "If the storm hugs the coast, it will remain rather weak. If the storm stays over warm water, it could become stronger and produce stronger winds."
Sunday should be the better of the two weekend days.
The sky should be partly sunny as temperatures rise close to 90 degrees. The air will also remain humid.
A few showers and storms could pop up during the heat of the afternoon.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.