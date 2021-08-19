HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Fred brought heavy rain to the state Thursday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the remnants will continue to deliver showers, tropical downpours, and a few thunderstorms throughout the morning.
Track the rain with Channel 3's interactive radar here or with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler below:
A flash flood warning was issued for part of Litchfield County until 10:15 a.m. Meanwhile, a flood warning was issued for part of Hartford County until 10:30 a.m.
The Storm Prediction Center placed much of the state in a “marginal” risk area for severe weather on Thursday.
"That means there is the chance for damaging wind," Haney said. "Also, with plenty of shear in the lower levels of the atmosphere, a tornado can’t be ruled out."
Power outages were reported in a number of communities. Eversource reported a little more than 700 as of 7:30 a.m. Somers had 171. United Illuminating reported 74, mostly in Hamden.
A few showers and thunderstorms will linger into Thursday afternoon, but there will also be intervals of sunshine.
It’ll also feel very tropical Thursday, with a dew point in the low- and mid-70s.
Thursday will feel much warmer due to the humidity.
Lingering showers will end Thursday night, but the air will remain mild and muggy with lows around 70 degrees.
Connecticut could use the rain.
After the third wettest July on record, August has been rather dry.
To date, for the Hartford Area, only 0.80” of rain has been received, and the deficit has grown to 1.83”. Meanwhile, only 0.35” has fallen in Bridgeport this month, a deficit of 2.02”
Friday should be partly sunny, humid, and hotter with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
"There is a good chance we’ll squeeze in dry weather to end the week," Haney said.
Saturday will be partly sunny, warm and humid. There's also a chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
Sunday, right now, looks to be partly sunny with lower humidity.
Tropical Storm Henri
In regards to Henri, Channel 3 meteorologists said it is expected to become a hurricane over the coming days.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said Henri shifted to the east Thursday morning and neared hurricane strength.
just in...thu 5a outlook has #Henri tracking near southeastern new england sunday at near hurricane strength pic.twitter.com/CxgPeya5Pu— Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) August 19, 2021
At the very minimum, Henri will cause dangerous surf and rip currents to ocean-facing beaches.
Read more about the rest of the week's forecast and Henri in the Technical Discussion here.
