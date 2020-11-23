HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain made for a wet start to the holiday week.
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said as much as an inch of rain could fall by the time Monday's storm wrapped up.
Drivers were urged to take their time on the roads.
"It's going to be on and off rain throughout the morning hours," Richardson explained. "It really pushes out heading into the afternoon hours."
Temperatures should make it into the 50s on Monday, but fall during the afternoon hours.
Lows by Monday night should dip into the 20s.
Tuesday looks clear, but chilly.
Temperatures will only be in the 40s.
Another storm system approaches on Wednesday, but it should hold off until late in the day.
"[Thanksgiving] morning is looking wet," Richardson said. "We could be seeing some breaks of sunshine in the afternoon."
Temps may make it into the 50s for the holiday.
