HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain has been an issue for the Friday morning commute.
Meteorologist Scot Haney recommended the umbrella.
"Rain will be moderate to heavy at times, and you might hear a rumble of thunder," Haney said.
Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here:
Temperatures will trend milder and could be close to 60 degrees.
"A cold front will pass through the state during the afternoon, and weather conditions will gradually improve," Haney said. "Rain will taper off to showers, then showers will end by mid-to-late afternoon."
Rainfall totals could range from half an inch to 1 inch.
In the wake of the storm, the wind is expected to intensify and send cooler air into the state for the weekend.
Temperatures will dip into the 30s by Saturday morning, but they'll rise into the 50s.
"A west-to-northwesterly wind will gust to over 30 mph, and the wind chill will dip into the 30s at times," Haney said.
While a storm may bring wet snow to the mid-Atlantic states, it should remain well to the south of Connecticut. That means skies will be bright and sunny on Sunday, but highs will only be in the 40s.
Next week appears to start out seasonable.
However, St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday looks to be showery.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
