HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Hartford, which caused cars to become stuck and a road to cave in.

Hartford police said the heavy rain caused flash flooding in certain areas of the city.

Police said Airport Road near Wethersfield Avenue caved in due to flooding. The far right lane remains closed while crews work to repair the road. 

Streets that saw flooding are:

  • Buckingham & John Street
  • Franklin & South Streets
  • Hillside & Hamilton Streets
  • Bonner & Hamilton Street
  • Airport Road near Wethersfield Avenue
  • Monroe Street
  • Brainard Road near Murphy Street

Police said cars were getting stuck after trying to drive through the high waters.

Drivers should be advised to avoid driving through flooding.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.