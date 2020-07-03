HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Hartford, which caused cars to become stuck and a road to cave in.
Hartford police said the heavy rain caused flash flooding in certain areas of the city.
Police said Airport Road near Wethersfield Avenue caved in due to flooding. The far right lane remains closed while crews work to repair the road.
Airport Rd, east of Wethersfield Ave. road caved in. Avoid area-traffic in all directions. pic.twitter.com/CgwiwS0mln— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 3, 2020
Streets that saw flooding are:
- Buckingham & John Street
- Franklin & South Streets
- Hillside & Hamilton Streets
- Bonner & Hamilton Street
- Airport Road near Wethersfield Avenue
- Monroe Street
- Brainard Road near Murphy Street
Police said cars were getting stuck after trying to drive through the high waters.
Drivers should be advised to avoid driving through flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.