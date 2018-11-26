HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and some guesty wind to the state by Monday afternoon.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the day may have started with a little bit of fog on the northwest hills, but the morning was relatively quiet.
A dense fog advisory is in place for Litchfield County until 10 a.m.
"No precipitation woes [Monday] morning," Dixon said. "But that will be a different story for the evening commute."
Some scattered showers will be possible in the state by lunch time.
"Points thereafter, the rain becomes steadier and heavier," Dixon said.
Futurecast showed widespread heavy rain by 6 p.m. It's the reason Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"It could lead to ponding on roadways, it could lead to a concern for hydroplaning," Dixon said. "We're also talking about poor visibility with that."
A coastal flood advisory goes into effect for Fairfield and New Haven counties from noon until 3 p.m.
Temperatures may reach 50 degrees, at least along the shoreline. For the rest of the state they'll be in the mid-to-upper 40s.
A wind advisory has been issued for northern Litchfield, southern Middlesex and southern New London counties from Monday afternoon into Monday night.
The rain is expected to stick around through the overnight hours.
"It's until just before daybreak that it finally begins to wind down," Dixon said.
The weather turns calmer for the rest of the week.
While Tuesday simply looks breezy, a rain or snow shower can't be ruled out on Wednesday.
"We'll end the week with a lot of sunshine for Thursday and Friday," Dixon said.
Highs Tuesday through Friday should be in the 40s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
