HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain, some of it heavy, arrived in the state on Thursday leading to flooding for some areas.
A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire state and a coastal flood advisory was issued for the shoreline from noon to 3 p.m.
A flood warning was issued for Litchfield, Fairfield and New Haven counties until Sunday.
"With regard to flooding… there are a lot of factors in play here, from ice/snow melt to the heavy nature of the rain. There could be poor drainage, basement flooding… also, initially along streams/creeks, rivers," said Meteorologist Mark Dixon.
A wind advisory was also issued for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties.
The combination of heavy rain and wind led to flooding in parts of the state and power outages.
As of about 2 p.m., Eversource and United Illuminating were both reporting about 5,000 outages.
Flooding was being reported along the shoreline, as well as towns more inland.
As of about 3 p.m., the Dept. of Transportation reported several road closures, including Route 77 in Guilford, Route 16 in Colchester, Route 12 in Plainfield, Route 146 in Branford, and Route 79 in Madison.
There's also a chance for some thunder in parts of the state later in the day.
"Rain continues, heavy at times through the afternoon hours, winding down around the evening commute," Dixon said. "One to 2 inches will be common across the state and 3 inch totals, perhaps even more, will be possible in spots."
The combination of heavy rain and temperatures rising close to 50 degrees will cause snow and ice to rapidly melt. Add a frozen ground to the mix and that's a recipe for flooding.
"Lots of factors in play here, from ice/snow melt to the heavy nature of the rain," Dixon said. "There could be poor drainage, basement flooding, also along streams/creeks, rivers."
The wind will also be blowing on Thursday. Gusts as high as 50 mph are possible near the coast or on higher elevations.
Temperatures will start to fall by the afternoon.
"So we’ll drop the 40s into the 30s, by say 7 p.m.," Dixon said. "Later [Thursday night], as temps go below freezing, standing water could freeze leading to slick travel."
Friday looks to be partly sunny, windy and feature temps in the mid-to-upper 30s.
"The weekend forecast is on track: dry, [a] partly-to-mostly sunny Saturday [with] highs in the 20s," Dixon said. "Then, Sunday there could be snow showers in the morning, otherwise sun and clouds [with] highs in the 30s."
