(WFSB) - Our break from the severe weather won't last very long.
Meteorologists at Channel 3 said that rain is headed our way once again and has the potential to be heavy at times.
An Early Warning Weather Alert was issued for Monday morning through Tuesday morning.
The state will be under a Flash Flood Watch starting Monday afternoon.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis says we are expecting some unsettled weather starting Sunday afternoon and into Monday.
Some widespread showers are expected to move through the northern part of the state Sunday.
Temperatures will fall into the sixties tonight and the likelihood of showers increases as we get into the early morning hours.
"Early next week, we will be in between high pressure to the north and that stationary front to our south. As a result, temperatures will continue to stay near/at 80 degrees for Monday and Tuesday," said Lewis.
There will be an increased chance for thunderstorms Monday afternoon.
About 0.5 to 2 inches of rain is expected to fall within a 24 hour window.
You can track the storms as they move through the state using our interactive radar here and Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler:
Showers could linger into Tuesday.
"The wind will turn more southerly or southwesterly by midweek as high pressure moves away to the east of New England. Therefore, a significant warming trend is expected," says Lewis.
We should reach the high eighties by the time Wednesday rolls around.
However, there's a chance for showers and even some storms during the afternoon hours.
It'll be even warmer Thursday and Friday, with temperatures reaching the low to mid nineties.
There is also a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorm on both days.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
