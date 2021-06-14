HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A line of heavy rain marched into the state on Monday morning.
Meteorologist Scot Haney tracked the rain.
"Showers and thunderstorms are making their way into the state. It's coming in from west to east," Haney said. "So everybody in northern Connecticut, even portions of southern Connecticut, are going to get clipped by this little line of activity."
Track the rain with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
The storms also featured a brief period of gusty winds and lightning.
Haney said showers would be on-and-off all day on Monday.
Also, despite sun, temperatures were expected to be below average. Many locations should be just shy of 70 degrees.
The showers were expected to linger into Tuesday morning.
"Dynamics will be good enough for routine thunderstorms through the early afternoon," Haney said.
Tuesday was expected to be a bit sunnier and more humid than Monday. Temperatures should bounce back to near 80 degrees.
"Wednesday through Friday will be just about as nice as it gets around here," Haney said. "It’ll be seasonably dry and warm."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
