HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Steady rain is expected to arrive in the state by Thursday morning.
A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire state. A coastal flood advisory was issued for the shoreline from noon to 3 p.m.
Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
A wind advisory was also issued for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties.
"Rain will be heavy at times [Thursday] and that will make for a messy morning commute and evening commute with a lot of water on the roads, especially where drains are clogged by snow and ice," said meteorologist Scot Haney.
There's also a chance for some thunder in parts of the state later in the day.
It all should come to an end late Thursday afternoon.
"Rainfall totals will range from 1 to 2 inches, but there could be locally higher amounts of over 2 inches," Haney said.
The combination of heavy rain and temperatures rising close to 50 degrees will cause snow and ice to rapidly melt. Add a frozen ground to the mix and that's a recipe for flooding.
"That means there will be nowhere for the water to go, except to runoff," Haney said. "This could result in poor drainage flooding and basement flooding."
The wind will also be blowing on Thursday. Gusts as high as 50 mph are possible near the coast or on higher elevations.
Temperatures will start to fall by the afternoon.
"Temperatures will fall into the 20s," Haney said. "Any standing water will turn to ice on untreated surfaces."
Friday looks to be partly sunny, windy and feature temps in the mid-to-upper 30s.
"A passing flurry or snow shower can’t be ruled out," Haney said. "A westerly wind will likely gust to 30 mph or higher."
