HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As heavy rain continued in parts of the state, the temperature set a mark for the warmest day in 113 years of record keeping.
A flood warning has been issued for New Haven, Litchfield and Fairfield counties.
A flash flood warning was also issued for Middlesex, New Haven and New London counties until early Friday afternoon.
A flood watch is in effect for the rest of the state through Friday night.
A coastal flood warning is also in effect for the shoreline portions of Fairfield and New Haven counties.
The coastal portions of Middlesex and New London counties are under a coastal flood advisory.
To add insult to injury, a wind advisory is also in place for southern portions of Fairfield and New Haven counties and all of Middlesex, New London, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties until later Friday night.
The heaviest of the rain has moved out of the state, but showers will remain through Friday evening.
"A times, the rain will come down at a pretty good clip. By morning, there will only be a few lingering showers," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
The storm came loaded with moisture, which is the reason for the flooding concerns.
"Rainfall totals ranged from 1-3”, but more than 3” of rain fell in some locations. As of mid-afternoon, the rainfall total in Plainville was 3.5 [inches]," said DePrest.
Rain, heavy at times will continue for most of the day. Some of it may include a few rumbles of thunder.
The heavy part of it came to an end around 3 p.m. with scattered showers thereafter.
Temperatures will range from 58 to 65 degrees.
As of 10:30 a.m., a new record for Dec. 21 was set for the greater Hartford area. The temperature in Windsor Locks reached 62 degrees.
For Bridgeport, the record was also broken. A temp of 61 degrees was recorded.
The prior marks were 60 degrees.
"This is quite impressive when you consider records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905," said DePrest.
Despite winter officially arriving at 5:23 p.m. on Friday, it was the warmest Dec. 21 for the greater Hartford area in 113 years of record keeping.
"Although the heaviest rain has come to an end, we’ll still have a few periods of rain this evening," DePrest said.
Weather conditions are expected to slowly improve.
By Saturday morning, a few showers could linger. Otherwise, the day should be partly-to-mostly cloudy with highs near 50 degrees.
Sunday looks partly-to-mostly sunny and quite breezy with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.
