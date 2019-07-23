HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The heaviest rain has moved out of the state, but spotty showers are possible for the rest of the day.
Rain and thunderstorms started to pop up on Monday afternoon, leading to a steady rain falling overnight for most of the state.
The heaviest rain continued to move out of the state Tuesday morning.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole said after about noon, the state will see clouds and occasional showers for the rest of the afternoon.
As a batch of rain passes to the south overnight into Wednesday, there could be some clouds and spotty showers in the state Wednesday morning.
Track the rain with the live doppler radar here.
By late morning, the clouds dissipate and we're left with a sunny skies and low humidity.
The rest of the week will be comfortable, but the heat returns for the weekend.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
