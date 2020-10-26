HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It's no trick or treat, but there could be a few snowflakes in the air later this week.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said after some spotty showers start to the week, and a pleasant Tuesday and Wednesday, what's left of Zeta is expected to impact the end of the week.
"The big headline will be what happens later this week as the remnants of Zeta are drawn northward into a storm system that impacts Connecticut Thursday into Friday," Dixon said. "Rain becomes likely by Thursday afternoon and could be heavy at times thereafter."
Thursday, temperatures are expected to be in the 50s.
"At night, and into early Friday, we could see a transition to snow before the precipitation ends," Dixon said. "As of now, elevation will likely play a role. We eventually may/possibly/potentially be talking about minor accumulations in the Hill towns."
However, Dixon stressed that it's still too early to get specific about how much.
The state is looking at highs in the 40s on Friday.
It'll be breezy too, which will make it feel even chillier.
By Friday night, things get even colder with lows in the upper 20s and low-30s.
Halloween itself, however, appears to be nice at this point.
There should be plenty of sunshine with highs in the 50s and lows at night in the 40s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
