HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain is expected to be the main feature of a coastal storm that will impact the state starting Friday.
An Early Warning Weather Alert was declared by Channel 3 and goes into effect on Friday morning.
After a sunny start, conditions are expected to worsen by Friday afternoon into the evening.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said most of the heavy rain would fall on Saturday.
"It will be an all-day storm," Haney said. "A stiff northeasterly wind will develop as well."
By Saturday night, there is the possibility that the rain could change to snow as colder air wraps around the western side of the storm.
"It is possible there could be a period of heavy, wet accumulating snow especially in the higher elevations," Haney said. "This is something we’ll have to watch closely."
Temperatures on Saturday will only be in the upper 30s and 40s, then drop during the afternoon.
Rainfall totals could range from 1 to 3 inches before the potential changeover to snow.
The storm moves north later in the evening on Saturday.
Sunday looks better; however, a few snow showers are possible.
"Otherwise, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a chilly northwest wind," Haney said. "Highs will only be in the low and middle 40s."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
