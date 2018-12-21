HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain has been pelting the state since early Friday morning.
A flood watch is in effect for the entire state through Friday night.
A coastal flood warning is also in effect for the shoreline portions of Fairfield and New Haven counties.
The coastal portions of Middlesex and New London counties are under a coastal flood advisory.
To add insult to injury, a wind advisory is also in place for southern portions of Fairfield and New Haven counties and all of Middlesex, New London and Windham counties until later Friday night.
"[The] storm moved northward along the spine of the Appalachians overnight and will be with us all day [Friday]," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "The center will pass far to the west of New England, which means we’ll be on the warm side of the storm."
The storm came loaded with moisture, which is the reason for the flooding concerns.
"In fact, the level of moisture that will be in the atmosphere [Friday] is highly unusual for this time of year," Haney explained. "We could see rainfall rates of 1 inch per hour."
Rain, heavy at times will continue for most of the day. Some of it may include a few rumbles of thunder.
The wind could gust up to 45 mph and lead to isolated power outages.
Temperatures will range from 58 to 65 degrees.
"Record highs for Dec. 21s could be tied or broken," Haney said. "The record high for Dec. 21 is 60 degrees for both the greater Hartford area and Bridgeport. Both records were set in 1957."
Despite winter officially arriving at 5:23 p.m. on Friday, it could be the warmest Dec. 21 for the greater Hartford area in 113 years of record keeping.
"Rain will taper off to showers [Friday night]," Haney said. "Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1 to 3 inches, but in some locations rainfall totals could approach 4 inches."
Weather conditions are expected to slowly improve.
By Saturday morning, a few showers could linger. Otherwise, the day should be partly-to-mostly cloudy with highs near 50 degrees.
Sunday looks partly-to-mostly sunny and quite breezy with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.
