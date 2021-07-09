MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – The city of Middletown is working with environmental and transportation officials after oil and creosote build-up was released in the Connecticut River on Friday.
Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim posted on social media that the city had received reports on Friday about an oil and gas smell in the area of River Road. Oil was also being seen on the surface of the river.
“Middletown Fire and South Fire responded, along with the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection, and based on the initial investigation, it appears that this happened because heavy rainfall released oil and creosote that was accumulating underneath the railroad tracks over years of use,” Florsheim said in the post.
There is no active oil leak or danger to the public at this time. However, people are urged to avoid the area for the time being.
Florsheim said there are many questions that still need to be answered, including the amount of hazardous material that got into the river.
The city is working with DEEP, the Dept. of Transportation, and the railroad operator to get answers.
Stay with Ch. 3 as updates become available.
