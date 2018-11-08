HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for some potentially heavy rain expected to arrive by Friday night.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the rain could lead to some flooding concerns.
"Clouds begin to increase [Thursday night], [Friday] will be essentially overcast," Dixon said. "Rain starts Friday evening, will be heavy at times at night and rumbles of thunder will be possible."
With river levels already being high, an addition 1 to 2 inches of rain could lead to some minor poor drainage flooding, Dixon said.
Temperatures will top out in the 40s on Friday.
"The rain ends by daybreak Saturday," he said.
Temps could trend even colder, especially with a potentially strong wind that could gust over 40 mph on Saturday.
Wind-related weather alerts may be issued for the day.
The wind should wind down by Saturday night.
"Temperatures will trend even colder Saturday into Sunday," Dixon said.
Lows could be in the upper 20s, which is 10 degrees below average.
"Next week will start out dry, but another storm system moves in Monday night into Tuesday," Dixon said. "This one could produce a little wintry mix early Tuesday, especially in the northwest hills."
Otherwise it will be a chilly rain.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
