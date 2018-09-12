HARTFORD (WFSB) - A stalled front brought some heavy rain to parts of the state on Wednesday.
In fact, a sizable swath of shower activity shifted across the state from west to east.
A flash flood watch was issued for portions of northwestern Connecticut through Thursday morning.
A flood advisory is in effect for parts of the state through the afternoon hours.
"Some Connecticut towns and cities have received more than 3” of rain today and the threat of heavy showers will continue tonight," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
Track the storms on Channel 3's weather page here.
While it won't be raining all of Wednesday night, some showers will produce heavy rain and perhaps some lightning and thunder.
Showers and thunderstorms probably won't be as impactful on Thursday as they were on Wednesday, DePrest said.
The high for Thursday should make it to 70 degrees, and the air will remain muggy.
Friday and the weekend look nice.
Friday should be partly sunny with highs between 80 and 84 degrees. Saturday should be similar.
Sunday may be warmer with highs potentially reaching the mid-80s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.