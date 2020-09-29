HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain and wind are on the way starting Tuesday night.
A wind advisory was issued for Windham and Tolland counties from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m. Wednesday, and for New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said it's the result of an approaching cold front.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"While there could be shower later [Tuesday] evening, the main event with heavy rain, wind and possibly thunder is after midnight and toward daybreak," Dixon said. "The rain is desperately needed given our drought situation."
Too much rain, however, could lead to some poor drainage flooding. There's also a concern for hydroplaning.
High temperatures should range from 75 to 80 degrees.
Low temperatures will be in the 60s and it's expected to be a muggy night.
Rain, downpours and possible thunder may linger into Wednesday morning.
"By the time it is done by noon [Wednesday], parts of the state could get 1-2 inches of rain, with isolated areas getting as much as 3 inches," Dixon said.
Additionally, the reason for the wind advisory is because the passage of the front will cause wind gusts of between 40 and 50 mph.
The sky is expected to become partly-sunny Wednesday afternoon.
"Behind the front [Wednesday], it switches to the northwest and filters drier air into the state," Dixon said.
Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 70s.
The evening will be partly-cloudy with lows between 50 and 55.
Thursday appears to be dry and pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds.
"Friday, we’ll see more clouds than sun with a chance for scattered showers," Dixon said. "It will be cooler with highs in the 60s."
Any rain is expected to end by Friday night.
The upcoming weekend looks unseasonably cool with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
Both days appear to be dry.
Any rain that arrives this week will help the drought situation. It's been 19 days since any kind of measurable rainfall.
Conditions ranged from abnormally dry in southwestern Connecticut to severe or extreme drought conditions in portions of northern and eastern Connecticut.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.