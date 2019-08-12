HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A gorgeous stretch of weather is expected to come to an end on Tuesday, possibly with a bang.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said Tuesday will turn wet and unsettled.
"Tuesday will be noticeably muggier and while there could be an isolated shower in the morning, the main event comes during the afternoon/evening hours," Dixon said.
That's when he said there could be periods of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms.
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma put half of the state in the "marginal risk" category for severe weather.
A colorful Futurecast showed what could be a tumultuous afternoon lasting into early Wednesday morning.
"The greatest risk for severe weather appears to be to our southwest," Dixon said.
Highs will be in the lower 80s.
The wet weather is expected to come to an end by later Wednesday morning.
"A few showers may linger into early Wednesday with partial clearing thereafter," Dixon said.
That will limit temperatures from reaching much past the upper-70s.
The air on Thursday should be seasonably warm with highs in the low-80s, but lows will range from 55 to 65 degrees.
"Thursday looks to be primarily dry," Dixon said. "But then Friday, an isolated shower/storm can’t be ruled out."
As for the weekend, Dixon said it looks great. It should be dry with highs in the 80s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.