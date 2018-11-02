HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm system on Friday will bring showers and some storms that could include thunder and torrential rain.
The Storm Prediction Center placed the central and western Connecticut in the marginal risk category for severe weather.
"Showers are likely and there is even a chance for a thunderstorm," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Some storms could produce torrential rain. At least it won’t be raining all the time."
Some of the storms could even produce damaging wind.
Track the rain with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Temperatures are expected to hover around 70 degrees.
The main storm threat comes overnight.
"Showers, areas of rain, and thunderstorms will become widespread [Friday night] as a low pressure system moves up the coast," Haney said. "There is the potential for heavy rainfall that could cause localized flash flooding."
Those showers could become strong to severe thunderstorms for parts of the state.
The storm system will race northward on Saturday and drag a cold front across the state.
"Rain is likely in the morning and thunderstorms are possible as well," Haney said. "Even after the front passes through, there will be a few lingering showers in the afternoon and the sky will remain mostly cloudy."
One to 3 inches of rain could fall, with locally higher amounts, by the time the rain is said and done.
Temps should hit 60 degrees; however, cooler air will settle in by Saturday night.
A high wind watch has been issued for the entire state for Saturday afternoon into the evening.
"A strong northwesterly wind could gust to 40 mph or higher during the afternoon as the cooler air moves in," Haney said.
Sunday looks to be sunny with lighter winds.
Low temps will be in the 30s, but should warm into the 50s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather alerts and updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
