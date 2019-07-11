HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The heat and humidity continues with an added bonus of potential showers and storms later in the day on Thursday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said to expect temperatures between 85 and 90 during the day, then increasing cloud cover later.
"While there have been some isolated downpours this morning, few and far between, and a few more are possible, much of the day though will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds," Dixon said.
The real storms may come later.
"The main event, with heavier rain and thunderstorms comes around/after sunset and overnight," he said.
Dixon said heavy rain would accompany those storms, especially because the atmosphere will be loaded with moisture.
Low temperatures will be near 70 degrees and fog could form in some areas.
Isolated showers and storms could linger into Friday as the cold front responsible for Thursday's potential storms moves out.
Friday could be one of the hottest days of the week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
The humidity will remain high in the morning but dew points could drop a bit during the afternoon.
"The forecast for the weekend is on track," Dixon said. "Less humid but still hot [and] dry with a mostly sunny sky both days."
