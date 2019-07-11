HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The heat and humidity continues with an added bonus of potential showers and storms later in the day on Thursday.
The state entered its second heat wave of the year on Thursday. There were three consecutive days of 90 degree heat.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePres said a cold front is moving into the state, which means showers and thunderstorms are likely.
"Some showers and storms will produce torrential downpours. As a result, there could be some very localized flash flooding," DePrest said.
Some towns could get well over an inch of rain in a short period of time.
Low temperatures will be near 70 degrees and fog could form in some areas.
Isolated showers and storms could linger into Friday as the cold front responsible for Thursday's potential storms moves out.
Friday could be one of the hottest days of the week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
The humidity will remain high in the morning but dew points could drop a bit during the afternoon.
The forecast for the weekend is on track with less humid, but still hot and dry weather.
"The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs will be near 90 degrees, but the humidity will be in the comfortable range," DePrest said.
Sunday is expected to be another winning day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
