HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm system on Friday will bring showers and some storms that could include thunder and torrential rain.
The Storm Prediction Center placed the central and western Connecticut in the marginal risk category for severe weather.
"In addition to being mild and breezy, isolated to scattered showers/storms will be around through the day," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "Those that develop could produce heavy rain [and] a gusty wind. There very well could be a lull in activity through the early evening shows."
Track the rain with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
In the meantime, temperatures are expected to hover around 70 degrees.
The main storm threat comes after 9 p.m. on Friday.
"This is when storms could be strong to severe," Dixon said. "Also, rain will be heavy and could lead to poor drainage flooding."
Dixon couldn't rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.
The storm system will race northward on Saturday and drag a cold front across the state.
"Rain, some rumbles of thunder should continue into the first half of Saturday," Dixon said.
Even after the front passes through, there may be a few lingering showers Saturday afternoon afternoon and the sky will remain mostly cloudy.
One to 3 inches of rain could fall, with locally higher amounts, by the time the rain is said and done.
Temps should hit 60 degrees; however, cooler air will settle in by Saturday night.
"The big story [Saturday] will become the wind, as it could gust to up to 60 mph and lead to isolated to scattered power outages," Dixon said.
The whole state, with the exception of Litchfield County, is now under a high wind advisory for Saturday afternoon into evening.
Litchfield County remains under a high wind watch.
Sunday looks to be sunny with lighter winds.
Low temps will be in the 30s, but should warm into the 50s.
"Next week, we’re back into an unsettled pattern with chances for rain later Monday, through Tuesday into perhaps Wednesday," Dixon said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
