The temperatures have shifted to more fall-like, and now all eyes are on the threat for heavy rain and thunderstorms this week.
Tuesday is going to be a soggy and cool day, with highs only in the 60s.
Futurecast shows the rain moving into the state early Tuesday morning, around 5 a.m.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said we’ll have steady rain during a large portion of the day on Tuesday, with very heavy rain expected around 9 a.m.
“This rain will result from an approaching warm front that will be meandering north, pushing moisture up and over the cooler, denser air present here,” Haney said.
More heavy rain is expected in northern Connecticut during the afternoon hours, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
A half inch to 1.5” of rain is possible in some areas.
The rain moves out Tuesday evening, and we get a break Wednesday morning, however later in the day strong storms are expected due to a cold front.
“Warm, muggy, and unsettled weather will come Wednesday. By afternoon, the warm front will lift north of the state and Connecticut will then be in the warm air sector,” Haney said.
Temperatures will reach 80 degrees and it’ll be humid.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected for Wednesday afternoon, and some could be severe and produce gusty winds.
Temperatures will be in the 70s on Thursday, but it all depends on the position of the cold front.
Some more shower activity is possible Thursday night through Friday morning.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
