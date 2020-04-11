HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Meteorologists at Channel 3 have issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for Monday due to the increasing threat for heavy rain and gusty winds.
The sky will become cloudy Sunday night, and there will be a rising chance for rain toward morning.
Plus, a southerly breeze will get stronger as the night progresses. It is going to be a mild night with lows around 50.
That’s when a powerful storm system will pass to the west of New England.
"Rain could be heavy at times during the morning, and a few thunderstorms are possible. The wet weather will begin to taper off during the afternoon," explained Meteorologist Mike Cameron.
A strong southerly wind could gust to 40-50 mph and wind alerts may be necessary.
The strong southerly flow will also pump very mild air into the state, and temperatures will rise well into the 60s. We may have a shot at 70 degrees away from the coast should a few breaks in the clouds develop later in the day.
Weather conditions will continue to improve Monday night as the storm moves rapidly northward into Canada.
