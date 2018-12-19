HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain and wind may not be on most people's Christmas lists, but they're expected to arrive before the holiday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said temperatures will be mild on both Wednesday and Thursday, before the storm arrives.
"Rain will develop [Thursday] night as temperatures remain well above freezing," Haney said.
The rain will be heavy at times on Friday. Some of the heavier downpours may have a few embedded thunderstorms.
"There is no chance for snow since the main storm center will track far to the west of New England," Haney said. "This is what meteorologists call an 'inside runner.'"
Rainfall totals may range from 1 to 3 inches.
That may result in some localized poor drainage flooding.
As of Wednesday's forecast, Haney called for temperatures in the mid-50s with a strong southerly breeze on Friday.
"However, if the wind is more east or northeasterly, temperatures could stay in the 40s especially in northern and western portions of the state," he said.
The rain should taper off to showers by Saturday morning.
"A few showers are likely Saturday, especially early in the day and the sky will be mostly cloudy," Haney said. "Temperatures will remain above normal with highs 45 to 50."
Sunday looks mostly sunny and breezy with temps in the 40s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
