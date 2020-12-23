HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A large storm looks to bring heavy rain and wind just in time for Christmas.
A flood watch was issued for Litchfield County and could be expanded to more of the state soon.
A high wind watch was also issued for southern portions of Fairfield and New Haven counties, northern Litchfield County, and all of Middlesex and New London counties.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the storm will drag a cold front across the state early Christmas morning.
"Weather conditions will begin to deteriorate on Christmas Eve Day, Thursday," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "The sky will become cloudy and there will be a rising chance for showers during the afternoon."
The wind should also become stronger throughout the day.
Temperatures are expected to rise into the 50s.
"The worst of the storm will arrive [Thursday] night," Haney said. "That’s when the rain will be heavy at times, and the southerly wind could gust to over 50 mph, possible over 60 mph."
With temperatures possibly over 60 degrees at that point, there will be a lot of melting snow.
The combination of heavy rain and snowmelt could lead to some poor drainage and basement flooding.
"Total rainfall is expected to range from 1 to 3 inches," Haney said. "However, since there is 1 to 2 inches of water in the snow cover, it would be the equivalent of 2 to 5 inches of rain."
Another issue on Christmas Eve could be fog due to the mild and moist air flowing across the cold snow cover.
The heavy rain should end by midday on Friday. Weather conditions may improve by the afternoon hours.
"Christmas afternoon should be partly sunny and breezy," Haney said. "After early morning highs of 55-60, temperatures will fall back through the 40s, then into the 30s during the afternoon."
The weekend looks quiet and cold at this point.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
