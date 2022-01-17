OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain and wind were major issues along the shoreline.
The storm on Monday, which started as snow for most of the state, hammered the New London area.
Ferry service from the city was canceled Monday morning. It has since been brought back online.
Streets in Old Lyme, like Corsino Avenue and Pond Road, resembled small rivers.
Ponding from the rain impacted roads and parking areas in Old Saybrook.
Water also climbed the seawall at Saybrook Point.
"It’s very special. We live across the street so we see all the stuff that," said David Bolio of Old Saybrook. "[It] comes in and this is the worst we’ve seen it."
A coastal flood advisory was put in place for the shoreline until 1 p.m.
A wind advisory was also put in place until 10 a.m. A high wind warning was also issued for southern New London County.
Old Saybrook police Chief Michael Spera told Channel 3 that he was concerned about a storm surge as high tide approached on Monday morning.
"We'll be keeping a close eye on all of those low-lying areas that do typically flood," Spera said. "We're most concerned about some power outages that could happen with the heavy, heavy winds that we're seeing."
Spera said there was no major issues.
Channel 3's iCam in Old Saybrook captured the wind whipping and splitting an American flag.
"The winds were unbelievable," Bolio said. "You want the truth? We slept through it. I thought the roof was coming off the house. Fifty mile an hour winds gales didn’t keep me up, I’ll tell you."
A 62 mph wind gust was reported in West Haven.
Emergency responders warned people who live near the water to prepare themselves.
Bolio did say that he woke up in time to see a rainbow not far from his home.
"It’s wonderful. The weather changes so quickly down here and we’re happy," he said.
For the latest on the forecast, read the complete technical discussion here.
