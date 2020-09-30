HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The rain and wind from Tuesday night carried on into Wednesday.
A high wind warning was issued for New London and Middlesex counties until 8 a.m.
A wind advisory is in place for Windham, Tolland, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the weather is the result of a cold front that's rolling through the state.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"We've got a strong southerly flow of very moist air moving through the state," Haney explained. "The result will be periods of rain through the morning rush. There's even a chance for some thunderstorms [Wednesday] morning."
Track the rain with our interactive radar here.
Too much rain, however, could lead to some poor drainage flooding. There's also a concern for hydroplaning.
Additionally, the reason for the wind advisory is because the passage of the front will cause wind gusts of between 40 and 50 mph.
"Wind gusts to 40-50 mph combined with heavy downpours could result in isolated wind damage and isolated power outages. It is also going to be a balmy, muggy night with temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s," Haney explained.
Heavy rain will have an impact on the morning commute.
Some areas could see plenty of water on the roads and the visibility will be greatly reduced.
"Weather conditions will rapidly improve later in the morning as the cold front moves away to the east of the region. Showers should be gone by midday, then a partly sunny sky will take over during the afternoon," explained Haney.
Parts of the state could see one to two inches of rain, while other parts could see as much as three inches.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy to clear, and much cooler with lows 50-55. Some upper 40s are likely in the Litchfield Hills.
Thursday will be dry and pleasant.
However, more rain is expected for Friday, along with cooler temperatures.
Any rain is expected to end by Friday night.
The upcoming weekend looks unseasonably cool with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
Both days appear to be dry.
Any rain that arrives this week will help the drought situation. It's been 19 days since any kind of measurable rainfall.
Conditions ranged from abnormally dry in southwestern Connecticut to severe or extreme drought conditions in portions of northern and eastern Connecticut.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.