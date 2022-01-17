NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain and wind was a major issue along the shoreline.
The storm on Monday, which started as snow for most of the state, doused the New London area.
Ferry service from the city was canceled on Monday.
On the roads, ponding from the rain impacted roads.
In fact, a coastal flood advisory was put in place for the shoreline until 1 p.m.
A wind advisory was also put in place until 10 a.m. A high wind warning was also issued for southern New London County.
Old Saybrook police Chief Michael Spera told Channel 3 that he was concerned about a storm surge as high tide approved on Monday morning.
"We'll be keeping a close eye on all of those low-lying areas that do typically flood," Spera said. "We're most concerned about some power outages that could happen with the heavy, heavy winds that we're seeing."
Channel 3's iCam in Old Saybrook captured the wind whipping:
A 62 mph wind gust was reported in West Haven.
Emergency responders warned people who live near the water to prepare themselves.
For the latest on the forecast, read the complete technical discussion here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.