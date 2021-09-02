NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - Heavy rains from the remnants of Ida dumped water and flooded parts of the Yale University campus Thursday.
According to students and employees, 14 dorms and the library dealt with flood water from the storms.
Clean up crews were called in and have been working throughout the night and according to officials, no damage ahs been reported.
This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.