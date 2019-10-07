HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Several days this week could be wet, including Monday night.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said a cold front moves through the state on Monday.
A few showers popped up during the day, but heavier showers will roll through Monday night.
Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Temperatures on Monday were milder and muggier, reaching the mid to upper 70s.
Temperatures fall back through the 60s and 50s Monday evening as the cold front moves through.
With it comes rain and possibly a rumble of thunder.
The wet weather will end overnight. Half an inch to an inch of rain will be possible in some parts of the state.
Drier conditions are expected on Tuesday after some lingering showers in the morning.
Highs will range from 65 to 70 with lows 40 to 45.
A coastal storm may impact weather conditions for Wednesday and Thursday.
There is a lot of uncertainty as to how wet/showery it will be.
"Some models, like the GFS, suggest will have occasional rain Wednesday and Thursday, then drier weather on Friday. Meanwhile, the European Model is forecasting rain on Wednesday, heavy rain on Thursday, and still more rain on Friday," DePrest said.
Temperatures should range from the 50s to low-60s on Wednesday.
There are some uncertainties for the upcoming weekend as well.
"The GFS is forecasting a mainly dry weekend with daytime highs in the 60s. Meanwhile, the European Model has rain lingering into Saturday with the slow-moving coastal storm, and a few showers late Sunday with the arrival of a cold front," DePrest said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
