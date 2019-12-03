ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The second round of snow from Winter Storm Abel deposited several inches in northern Connecticut.
The roads were difficult to travel on in the Enfield area Tuesday morning.
A crew in Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker saw tractor trailers having to pull into parking lots until the bands of heavy snow ended.
As of 5 a.m., it continued to come down. It finally let up during the 6 a.m. hour.
On the drive from Rocky Hill to Enfield up Interstate 91, the weather tracker saw a jackknifed tractor trailer and a number of vehicles sliding and fishtailing.
Several on-ramps were not yet plowed, which created backups.
In Enfield, plow crews were out Tuesday morning working to clear the roads and parking lots.
