HEBRON, CT (WFSB) - A neighborhood in Hebron was evacuated because of a person who was not complying with police orders on Monday morning.
Troopers said Hickory Drive was evacuated because of a "non-compliant individual."
More than an hour later, they said the situation had been resolved.
"The party has been taken into custody by Connecticut State Police," troopers said.
They called the incident a civil matter.
While it was underway, the scene was described as active.
