HEBRON, CT (WFSB) -- In the town of Hebron, nearly all of the roughly 4,000 homes were without power going into Thursday evening.
Eversource listed the percentage of homes in the dark at 99 percent, which has left many neighborhoods frustrated.
“We are still looking at another 7-10 days until power is restored. I kind of find that unacceptable to be honest with you,” said Hebron resident Dan Zern.
Hebron’s Town Manager Andrew Tierney has taken up the town’s fight, continuously meeting with Eversource in an effort to get something done.
“We’ve talked to them several times a day and they are still getting their resources together,” he said. “I think we need to stay on them. I think they should have had more resources in place, but we want to work with them to rectify the problem.”
Many residents say they agree with their town manager, and some believe the lessons of the past major outages have been forgotten or maybe completely ignored.
