HEBRON, CT (WFSB) -- The Hebron School District is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
The increase in cases began on Monday with the Parks and Recreation Before and After School Program.
On Wednesday, Gilead Hill School shifted to distance learning and will stay remote until Sept. 14.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent of Schools Thomas Baird said that’s because of the speed in which cases are being reported and the number of students who are quarantining.
The district is recommending all those who are quarantining get tested for COVID.
The superintendent is urging people to get the vaccine if they’re eligible for it.
As of right now, Hebron Elementary School is open for in person learning.
