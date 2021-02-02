MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's official hedgehog predicted six more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day.
Phoebe took over for Chuckles, the state's official groundhog, to make the prediction on Tuesday at the Lutz Children's Museum in Manchester.
Chuckles X passed away about 10 months ago. He was blind and wouldn't have been unable to make a prediction anyway, the museum said.
The museum is still searching for a Chuckles XI.
State Rep. Jason Doucette was there when Phoebe made her prediction.
"Let's get excited," Doucette said. "The good news is we're going to have more snow days. The bad news is you have to learn virtually, kids."
The bottom line, Phoebe predicted no early spring.
The museum said that hedgehogs were originally used by Europeans for the predictions. When they came over to settle in America, they couldn't find any hedgehogs, so they used groundhogs.
So...the legend is that if the groundhog sees hi/her shadow, then we will have 6 more weeks of winter. Everyone that woke up this morning can tell that there is no sun to cast any shadows because we are still dealing with the cloud cover from the snowstorm. So, how was a shadow seen by the hedgehog?
