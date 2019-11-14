MADISON, CT (WFSB) - A helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in Durham Thursday afternoon.
According to state police, the location was on the Durham-Madison line.
According to state police, the location was on the Durham-Madison line.
Contact was made with the aircraft.
No injuries were reported.
There's also no word on what caused the pilot to make the emergency landing.


