HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The supply for helium is a little up in the air.
When most people think of helium, they associate them with party balloons.
However, a local supplier said helium has a lot more important uses, and the demand is higher than the supply/
Thousands of businesses in Connecticut get their helium from Aero All Gas in Hartford.
“There is a small allocation issue with helium throughout the United States,” said Jon Pollac, of Aero All Gas.
He said the demand is driving up helium costs.
The good news is the family run business can still fill customer needs at this time, from shops selling balloons, to hospitals that need the gas for medical care.
“Mostly medical, we do a lot of lung diffusion gases which is used for collapsed lungs but also we do have a lot of balloon gas customers as well,” Pollac said.
Helium is also found in the ground. Small portions of it are mixed with natural gas that is extracted than separated.
Experts said helium has always been a little 'up in the air,' as there isn't much of it on planet Earth.
The retail chain Party City has felt the challenges of the helium hiccup.
They have told customers “We’re working to replenish the helium at the affected stores as more supply becomes available. Despite this helium hiccup, party city is committed to helping you to throw an unforgettable party.”
A floral shop in East Hartford stopped buying helium last winter because of rising costs. The owner said she fills balloons at a dollar store.
At Aero All Gas, if the helium shortage gets worse, the assistant vice president said healthcare customers are priority.
“Just watch the consumption if it’s frivolous versus necessary, and I don’t mean don’t get a balloon with the flower arrangement you’re getting, just don't get twelve,” Pollac said.
Experts say the shortage will last through 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.