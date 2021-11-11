ANSONIA, CT (WFSV) - As a community deals with the tragic loss of a mother of three, allegedly killed by her own husband, domestic violence advocates are encouraging anyone who might be in a troubled relationship to reach out.
According to the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Tuesday’s murder on an Ansonia street is the ninth known intimate partner homicide in our state this year.
Esperina Stubblefield says that’s one of the first things she thought of when she learned of Tuesday’s deadly domestic violence incident in Ansonia, in which police say Kamil Zielinski stabbed his wife, Grace, to death.
“It can be difficult, because domestic violence is an issue of power and control, and you don’t know the person who is abusing, what kind of control they have. Is it financial? Is it family that they are away from? If they chose to leave, are they leaving their children behind?” Stubblefield asked.
The director of domestic violence services at BH Care, which serves the New Haven area, along with the lower Naugatuck Valley, Stubblefield says domestic violence is not just physical.
It can also be mental, psychological, even financial control over someone.
To help, they offer a wide arrange of options, from counseling, crisis prevention and even shelter services…all someone needs to do is reach out.
“Whether the person wants to leave or not, it's just important to know what your options are, what services are out there and available for you," said Stubblefield.
According to Ansonia Police, an officer found Kamil Zielinski inside the kitchen of his Root Avenue home with blood on his face, hands, and clothes.
Police say the 28-year-old Zielinski admitted to stabbing Grace, a mother of three young children.
We’re told a knife and bloody axe were found nearby.
“As we’ve seen on a local and national levels, these incidents don’t happen in a vacuum. There are often warning signs. This message is for the community. If you see something, say something. If you or a family member or a friend is suffering from domestic violence, call us," Ansonia Police Chief Wayne Williams added.
And advocates hope anyone in a similar situation will do just that…
“There’s always an option. The question is are you ready to make that decision?" asked Stubblefield.
Anyone who might feel unsafe in a relationship is urged to call or text 888-774-2900 or you can email and chat with someone here.
All of the services are confidential.
