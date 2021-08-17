(WFSB) -- Teachers are preparing to return to their classrooms, getting them ready for the arrival of their students.
Channel 3 knows that every year, teachers are spending hundreds of dollars of their own money on classroom supplies.
This year, Eyewitness News wanted to do something about that… So, we asked teachers across Connecticut to send in their classroom wish lists.
We received hundreds of submissions. Now we are hoping viewers will take a look at these list and make any kind of contribution that they are able to do.
Anyone looking to contribute to a teacher's wish list can take a look at what is needed, here:
Our hope is that together, with our viewers, Channel 3 can help teachers outfit their classrooms without them having to spend so much.
