HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Help is on the way for Connecticut's theaters and concert venues.
On Friday morning, Sen. Richard Blumenthal joined several others, including leaders from The Bushnell Performing Arts Center, to highlight recent updates to the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (“SVOG”) program, which will begin accepting applications in early April.
According to Blumenthal’s office, the American Rescue Plan Act added $1.25 billion in funding to this program, bringing the total to over $16 billion.
Under the SVOG program, eligible venues can receive up to $10 million.
In Connecticut, venues like The Bushnell have been closed during the pandemic.
Now that eligible venues will be able to apply for financial assistance, the hope is that the arts and entertainment will bring people out, and help boost the economy.
“We had literally the best season lined up that we’ve ever had in the 90-year history of this institution, and all of a sudden it came to a crushing halt,” said David Fay, president and CEO of The Bushnell.
“What I have found is a rock-solid determination to come back and put performances back on stage,” said Sen. Blumenthal.
The Bushnell is hoping to reopen to full capacity in the fall.
