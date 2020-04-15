NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – While the stress level continues to climb for many during the coronavirus crisis, for those in New Haven, help is just a phone call away.
It’s being described as a “warm line.” The agency is stressing it’s not like a hotline, but rather a voice on the other end to listen, talk to, and help you get the resources you need.
Clifford Beers, a community agency in New Haven, focuses on wellness and mental health. They work with children and families, along with adults.
They are now offering a help line, taking calls for anyone looking to talk.
It’s call “Reach Out New Haven” and the line is there if people are stressed and need someone to chat with or help with any questions regarding resources and services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clifford Beers has 12 trained peer support specialists, ready to answer calls in both English and Spanish, essentially lending an ear and pointing people in the right direction.
“Really around people talking, if we called it a compassion line, people who need to talk to someone, maybe people living alone, they feel they need to reach out to anyone, just to hear a voice to hear about their concerns,” said Alice Forrester of Clifford Beers.
People can call if they’re looking for help and don’t know where to turn when it comes to food or children’s supplies for school or even diapers, along with connecting those in need of mental health resources.
"I'm fielding questions from any area, just want to know about school information. They may want to know about food resources, they may want to know about COVID-19 information," said Shayla Moye.
In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker says hospital rates of those infected with the virus are higher among African Americans and Hispanics, with a higher concentration of hot spots in Fair Haven, Newhallville, Dixwell and the Hill neighborhoods.
The warm line follows a model already underway in New York City and San Francisco.
If you would like to contact Clifford Beers, the number is 203-287-2460.
The agency is staffed Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
While the line is designed specifically for New Haven residents, anyone who needs help can call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.