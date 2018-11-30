EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Help is on the way for homeowners with crumbling foundations.
A special insurance company was set up to handle claims, and on Dec. 15, homeowners will be able to start filing applications.
While it won’t fix everyone’s problems, it’s a start.
Hallie Westcott has to do something as the foundation under her home is crumbling.
“Over time it is inevitable, it is going to crumble. It’s going to fall,” she said.
The addition she put on her Manchester ranch was made with inferior concrete that has damaged thousands of Connecticut homes.
She didn't know it at the time, but when she had her kitchen built that's when she got the bad news from her contractor.
"He didn't want to give me the bad news. I thought he was going to cry,” Westcott said.
All along the outside there are cracks, and inside, her kitchen window is bowed.
She’s a single mom who moved back into her family's home to take care of her mother.
“I am really stuck and I can’t do anything,” she said.
Over 800 people have registered with state’s Department of Consumer Protection, but the problem is much bigger.
Anywhere from 3,500 to 30,000 homes in Connecticut could be affected.
State Senator Tim Larson said the money is for new claims and older ones.
"People who have this problem and have gone ahead and paid for this can submit claims for money,” Larson said.
The legislature approved $10 million to help pay for repairs.
The rest of the money will come from all homeowners. Insurance companies were given approval to charge customers $12 a year.
The money is for foundations, not the damages, and homeowners will have to find somewhere else to live until repairs are done.
"As it sits right now, they will cover the cost of the foundation but that's it and unfortunately that's not going to cut it,” Westcott said.
The money that's available for these homeowners won't last forever, but Westcott and others will apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.