ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - An 81-year-old man from Enfield was reported missing on Sunday.
Police hope the public can help find Walter Bowen.
State police issued a Silver Alert for him.
Enfield police said Bowen has black hair and brown eyes. He is 6'2" tall and weighs 230 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, jeans, white sneakers and a gray sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Enfield police at 860-763-6400.
